UAE Pro League announces schedule for opening rounds of ADNOC Pro League, U21 Pro League, ADIB Cup

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jul, 2023) The UAE Pro League has officially released the schedules for the opening two matchweeks of the ADNOC Pro League, and the U21 Pro League, in addition to the first round of the ADIB Cup. This marks the powerful kickoff of the 2023/2024 sports season.

The opener of the highly anticipated ADNOC Pro League is set for 18th and 19th August 2023, promising a series of thrilling and competitive encounters.

Friday will see Al Wahda face off against Al Bataeh at Al Nahyan Stadium, Ittihad Kalba taking on Sharjah at the Ittihad Kalba Club Stadium, Ajman clashing with Shabab Al Ahli at the Rashid Bin Saeed Stadium, and Al Ain pitting against Bani Yas at the Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium.

The excitement continues into Saturday with matches between Al Wasl and Emirates at Zabeel Stadium, Khorfakkan against Hatta at the Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Stadium, and a showdown between Al Nasr and Al Jazira at Al Maktoum Stadium.

Furthermore, the second matchweek of the ADNOC Pro-League will span over three days — Friday to Sunday, 25th to 27th August, in a move designed to facilitate the clubs' participation in the Asian Champions League qualifiers.

On Friday, 25th August, Emirates will meet Ajman at Emirates Club Stadium, while Al Jazira and Al Wahda will vie at Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium.

On Saturday, Hatta will clash with Al Ain at the Hamdan bin Rashid Stadium, Al Bataeh will encounter Ittihad Kalba at Khalid bin Mohammed Stadium, and Bani Yas will play against Al Nasr at the Bani Yas Club Stadium. Concluding the second matchweek will see matches between Shabab Al Ahli and Khorfakkan at Rashid Stadium and Sharjah against Al Wasl at Sharjah Stadium.

Meanwhile, gameweek one of the ADIB Cup kicks off on Wednesday and Thursday, August 30th and 31st, promising a mix of suspense, thrill, and top-tier football. On Wednesday, Al Wahda will clash with Emirates at Al Nahyan Stadium, Al Bataeh will go up against Al Ain at Khalid bin Mohammed Stadium, and Ajman will face Al Nasr at Rashid bin Saeed Stadium.

The first-round excitement continues into Thursday, with match-ups featuring Al Wasl against Hatta at Zabeel Stadium, Khorfakkan against Ittihad Kalba at Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Stadium, and Bani Yas clashing with Al Jazira at Bani Yas Club Stadium.

The gameweek two of the first round is scheduled for Thursday and Friday, September 14th and 15th, with matches such as Emirates vs.

Al Wahda at Emirates Club Stadium, Al Ain vs. Al Bataeh at Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, and Al Nasr vs. Ajman at Al Maktoum Stadium.

On Friday, 15th September, Emirates will face Al Wasl at Emirates Club Stadium, Hatta will battle Khorfakkan at Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Stadium, and Al Jazira will challenge Al Nasr at Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium.

Simultaneously, the UAE Pro League announced the dates for the first two matchweeks of the U21 Pro League.

The opening matchweek is slated for Saturday and Sunday, 19th and 20th August, with a lineup that includes Al Bataeh against Al Wahda at Al Bataeh Stadium, Sharjah playing against Ittihad Kalba at Sharjah Stadium, Shabab Al Ahli against Ajman at Maktoum bin Rashid Stadium, and Bani Yas facing Al Ain at Bani Yas Stadium.

Sunday, 20th August, will see Emirates compete against Al Wasl at Emirates Club Stadium, Hatta against Khorfakkan at Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Stadium, and Al Jazira play against Al Nasr at Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium.

The second matchweek of the U21 Pro League is scheduled for Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, 26th to 28th August.

Saturday's matches include Ajman playing against Emirates at Rashid bin Saeed Stadium, Al Wahda facing off Al Jazira at Al Nahyan Stadium. While Sunday's encounters will see Al Ain playing Hatta at Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, Ittihad Kalba against Al Bataeh at Ittihad Kalba Club Stadium, Al Nasr against Bani Yas at Al Maktoum Stadium.

The second matchweek concludes on Monday, 28th August, with Khorfakkan against Shabab Al Ahli at Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Stadium, and Al Wasl playing against Sharjah at Zabeel Stadium.

As part of its commitment to an enhanced fan experience, the UAE Pro League has also announced plans to continue online ticket sales via its official website and the "Platinum List" platform. This endeavor ensures seamless ticket accessibility for all football fans. Additionally, free entry will be provided to children, women, and the elderly, with tickets available at the stadium on match days.

The announcement is a promising kickoff to an action-packed football season in the UAE, guaranteed to deliver gripping moments for football enthusiasts.