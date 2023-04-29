UAE Pro League announces the best monthly awards nominees for April

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Apr, 2023) ABU DHABI, 29th April 2023 (WAM) – The UAE Pro League has announced the nominees for the ADNOC Pro League Best monthly awards in the Best Player, Best Goalkeeper, and Best Coach categories for April.

The shortlist for the Best Player award includes Ajman's forward Waleed Azaro, Al Wasl's attacking midfielder Fabio De Lima, Al Jazira's striker Ali Mabkhout, Al Ain's forward Laba Kodjo, and Shabab Al Ahli's winger Federico Cartabia.

With regard to the Best Goalkeeper category, Dibba's Mohamed Salem is competing against Al Ain's Khalid Eisa and Ittihad Kalba's Eisa Houti.

Al Wahda's Arno Buitenweg, Dibba's Hassan Alabdooli, and Al Ain's Serhiy Rebrov are vying for the Best Coach award.

Voting opens at 12 pm, on the UAE Pro League website and mobile app and will continue for 24 hours. After which, winners will be announced through the UAEPL's official social media accounts.