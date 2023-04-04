Close
UAE Pro League Announces Winners Of 'Fans' League' Awards During Matchweek 21

Faizan Hashmi Published April 04, 2023 | 05:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Apr, 2023) The UAE Pro League has announced the winners of its "Fans' League" initiative during matchweek twenty-one of the ADNOC Pro League. As part of the 2022-23 Fans' League amendments, prizes will be awarded to clubs with the highest average fan attendance at the end of each matchweek to promote greater fan participation.

Al Ain secured the top spot for the highest home attendance award valued at AED 60,000, with Al Wahda coming in second and receiving AED 40,000.

In the away attendance category, Shabab Al Ahli came in first, winning AED 40,000, while Al Jazira took the second position and will receive AED 30,000.

To qualify for the Fans' League awards, the UAE Pro League set two critical criteria: a minimum attendance of no less than 2,500 fans for the hosts and 700 fans for the visitors.

