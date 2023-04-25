UrduPoint.com

UAE Pro League Announces Winners Of 'Fans' League' Awards During Matchweek 24

Sumaira FH Published April 25, 2023 | 07:45 PM

UAE Pro League announces winners of 'Fans' League' awards during Matchweek 24

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Apr, 2023) The UAE Pro League announced the winners of the "Fans' League" initiative during matchweek 24 of the ADNOC Pro League.

According to the UAE Pro League's new amendments to the 2022-23 Fans' League, the prizes will be awarded to the clubs, which had the highest average fan attendance after the end of every matchweek in a step aimed to boost fan attendance.

Shabab Al Ahli claimed the first spot in the highest home attendance prize valued at AED 60,000.

Meanwhile, the first spot of the Fans' League's highest away attendance award went to Al Wasl, who will earn AED 40,000, whereas Al Ain will receive AED 30,000 after clinching the second position.

The UAE Pro League had set up two essential conditions to decide the Fans' League winners: the minimum attendance must be no less than 2,500 fans for the hosts and 700 fans for the visitors.

