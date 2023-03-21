UrduPoint.com

UAE Pro League Announces Winners Of Fans' League Awards During Matchweek 20

Published March 21, 2023

UAE Pro League announces winners of Fans&#039; League awards during Matchweek 20

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Mar, 2023) The UAE Pro League announced the winners of the "Fans' League" initiative during matchweek twenty of the ADNOC Pro League. As per the new amendments to the 2022-23 Fans' League, the prizes will be awarded to clubs with the highest average fan attendance after the end of every matchweek, with the aim of boosting fan attendance.

Al Ain claimed the top spot in the highest home attendance prize, which is valued at AED 60,000. Meanwhile, the first spot for the Fans' League's highest away attendance award went to Al Wasl, who will receive AED 40,000.

To determine the Fans' League winners, the UAE Pro League set two essential conditions: the minimum attendance must be no less than 2,500 fans for the hosts and 700 fans for the visitors. This initiative is expected to encourage more football fans to attend matches and support their favorite clubs.

More Stories From Middle East

