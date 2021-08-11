UAE Pro League Awards announces shortlists

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Aug, 2021) The UAE Pro League has announced the shortlisted nominees for the 2020-2021 season awards following the end of a four-day voting period.

The winners are set to be revealed at a highly-anticipated ceremony on 16th August, 2021.

The final shortlist for the Golden Ball Award for the best Emirati player will see competition between Abdullah Ramadan, Ali Mabkhout (Al Jazira), and Fabio Lima (Al Wasl).

Competition for the Golden Ball Award for the best foreign player is now down to the final three; Joao Pedro (Bani Yas), Ryan Mendes (Al Nasr), and Thulani Serero (Al Jazira).

The three-man shortlist for the Leader Award handed to the best coach includes Daniel Isaila (Bani Yas), Marcel Keizer (Al Jazira), and Abdulaziz AlAnbari (Sharjah).

Between the sticks, the nominees for the Golden Glove Award are Ali Khaseif (Al Jazira), Fahad Al Dhanhani (Bani Yas), and Adel Al Hosani (Sharjah).

Three youngsters battle for the Golden Boy Award for the best Emirati young player: Majid Rashid (Ittihad Kalba), Ahmed Al Hammadi (Al Dhafra), and Ali Saleh (Al Wasl).

Meanwhile, the newly introduced Golden Boy Award for the best young player (resident or born in UAE) will see competition between Igor Jesus (Shabab Al Ahli), Ahmed Abunamous (Bani Yas), and Oumar Traoré (Al Jazira).

Three players vie for the Fans' Player of the Year award; Omar Khrbin (Al Wahda), Fabio Lima (Al Wasl), and Ismail Matar (Al Wahda).

Meanwhile, the three finalists for the Goal of the Year Award are Omar Khrbin (Al Wahda), Yahia Nader (Al Ain), and Ismail Matar (Al Wahda).

The Best Online sports Platform Award is contested between Sport 4 All, UAE Soccer, and Action news.