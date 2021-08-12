UAE Pro League Awards Ceremony to be held at Emirates Palace

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Aug, 2021) The UAE Pro League (UAEPL) announced that the 2020-2021 season awards ceremony will be held at Emirates Palace Hotel in Abu Dhabi on 16th August, 2021 at 20:00.

As the awards ceremony nears, the UAEPL has intensified its efforts in preparation for the highly anticipated event, which sees growing fan interest, as it honours and celebrates the best players, coaches, and clubs in the previous season. It also motivates and inspires players and coaches ahead of the start of the new ADNOC Pro League season on 19th August, 2021.

Moreover, the Pro League Licensing Award is criteria-based, and the winner is set to be revealed at the ceremony. It will be handed to the club that meets the criteria of the club licensing system, quality control, administrative penalties, cooperation, and overall ranking in all competitions except for the Super Cup match.

Meanwhile, the awards for the statistics-based category include the Dream Team award, the Golden Shoe for the league's top scorer, the Silver Shoe for the top scorer of the U21 league, and the Fantasy Manager of the Year.