UAE Pro League awards ceremony to take place August 10th

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jul, 2023) The UAE Pro League (UAEPL) announced that the 2022-2023 season awards ceremony will be held at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental on 10th August, as the best in 15 categories will be honoured during the ceremony.

The event will witness the participation of football enthusiasts by voting on a number of categories, as the voting will be open to the clubs' representatives (team captain and head coach), media, and fans.

The UAE Pro League announced that the nominees' list will be revealed and voting will be open on July 27th and will last for five days, after which the final shortlist of nominees will be revealed.

Voting will be allowed at the UAEPL's various platforms, including the official website, and mobile apps.

The winners will then be announced during the ceremony, which was held for the first time in the 2012-13 season.

The awards are divided into three categories namely the vote-based category, the statistics-based category, and the criteria-based award.

The vote-based category includes the Golden Ball for the best Emirati player, the Golden Ball for the best foreign player, the Leader award for the best coach, the Golden Boy for the best young Emirati player, Golden Boy award for the best young player (Resident/Born in the UAE), the Golden Glove for the goalkeeper of the year, the fans’ player of the year, the goal of the year.

Meanwhile, the statistics-based category includes the Golden Shoe for the league's top scorer, the Silver Shoe for the top scorer of the U21 league, ADIB Cup top scorer's award, Fans League's award, the ADNOC Pro League's Fantasy Manager of the Year, and the Dream Team award.

The criteria-based award targets the best professional club of the year. It will be handed to the club that meets the criteria of the club licensing system, quality control, fans' attendance, best initiative to attract the fans, and overall ranking in all competitions except for the Super Cup match.