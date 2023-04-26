UrduPoint.com

UAE Pro League Board Holds Its 9th Periodic Meeting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 26, 2023 | 09:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Apr, 2023) The UAE Pro League's board of directors held its ninth periodic meeting for the 2022-2023 season on Wednesday.

The attendees discussed the regulations of the UAE Pro League's competitions during the 2023-24 season within the framework of the continuous keenness to update the regulations.

The board of directors also reviewed the reports provided by executive administration and relevant committees.

The meeting was headed by UAE Pro League chairman Abdulla Naser Al Jneibi and attended by Vice President Jamal Hamed Al Marri and board members Mohammed Obaid Al Yamahi, Hassan Taleb Al Marri, Tariq Ali Al Shabibi, Saeed Obaid Al Kaabi, and Jawaher Abdulaziz Al Suwaidi, in addition to the UAE Pro League's Chief Corporate Services Officer Musab Al Marzooqi, business Development consultant Dr. Khalid Mohammed Abdullah, and directors of the UAE Pro League's administrations.

