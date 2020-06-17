UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Pro League Committee Holds Meeting On Current Season

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 08:45 PM

UAE Pro League committee holds meeting on current season

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jun, 2020) The UAE Pro League Committee held a meeting today, headed by Abdullah Nasser Al Junaibi, Chairman of the Committee, in the presence of Jamal Hamid Al Marri, Vice President of the Committee, Mohammed Obaid Al Yamahi, Hassan Talib Al Marri, Tariq Ali Al Shabibi, Saeed Obaid Al Kaabi, Jawaher Abdulaziz Al Suwaidi, The meeting was also attended by committee members Walid Al Hosani, Executive Director, and Dr.

Khaled Mohammed Abdullah, business Development consultant.

During the meeting, the committee decided to not continue the matches of the UAE Arabian Gulf League and U-21 League in the 2019-2020 season, and called for the holding of an extraordinary general assembly to discuss the implications of the current crisis on the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 seasons, in coordination with the UAE Football Association’s board.

Related Topics

Assembly Football Business UAE

Recent Stories

ADDED regulates reopening of restaurants, cafeteri ..

6 minutes ago

Four new schools set to open in Dubai in 2020-21 a ..

36 minutes ago

DHA provides children with developmental delays, t ..

1 hour ago

Al-Othaimeen Calls for Utilizing Cyberspace to Ena ..

1 hour ago

Cooperation between entities participating in ‘U ..

1 hour ago

37 new COVID-19 patients hospitalized in AJK

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.