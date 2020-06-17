UAE Pro League committee holds meeting on current season

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jun, 2020) The UAE Pro League Committee held a meeting today, headed by Abdullah Nasser Al Junaibi, Chairman of the Committee, in the presence of Jamal Hamid Al Marri, Vice President of the Committee, Mohammed Obaid Al Yamahi, Hassan Talib Al Marri, Tariq Ali Al Shabibi, Saeed Obaid Al Kaabi, Jawaher Abdulaziz Al Suwaidi, The meeting was also attended by committee members Walid Al Hosani, Executive Director, and Dr.

Khaled Mohammed Abdullah, business Development consultant.

During the meeting, the committee decided to not continue the matches of the UAE Arabian Gulf League and U-21 League in the 2019-2020 season, and called for the holding of an extraordinary general assembly to discuss the implications of the current crisis on the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 seasons, in coordination with the UAE Football Association’s board.