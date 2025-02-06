UAE Pro League Dedicates Matchweek 15 To Human Fraternity
Umer Jamshaid Published February 06, 2025 | 12:15 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Feb, 2025) ABU DHABI, 5th February, 2025 (WAM) – The UAE Pro League has officially designated Matchweek 15 of the ADNOC Pro League as the ‘Human Fraternity Round’ for the 2024-2025 season. This initiative, held in collaboration with the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity (HCHF), coincides with the anniversary of the Document on Human Fraternity, signed on February 4, 2019, in Abu Dhabi.
The Document on Human Fraternity promotes global unity, compassion, and cooperation, emphasizing social harmony, peaceful coexistence, and respect for human dignity. It upholds the fundamental values of humanity, fraternity, tolerance, coexistence, and equality—principles that the UAE continues to champion on the world stage.
The UAE has established itself as a global model of coexistence and tolerance, where over 200 nationalities live in harmony and mutual respect. This reflects the nation’s commitment to fostering unity and cultural diversity, with the leadership continuously working to strengthen these values both locally and internationally. The Higher Committee of Human Fraternity, dedicated to advancing the principles of the Document on Human Fraternity, plays a key role in promoting these ideals through international partnerships and initiatives.
The Pro League firmly believes that football is more than just a game—it is a platform for promoting unity and understanding. Sporting events play a crucial role in building bridges between cultures and reinforcing human connections. In collaboration with the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity, this initiative aligns with the spirit of the Document on Human Fraternity, using football as a powerful medium to inspire inclusivity, respect, and solidarity.
Matchweek 15 will take place over four days, featuring seven exciting fixtures played across the UAE.
The action begins on Thursday, February 6, as Kalba face Sharjah. On Friday, February 7, Al Orooba host Al Jazira in another highly anticipated encounter. The intensity continues on Saturday, February 8, with Al Ain clashing against Al Bataeh, Al Wahda battling Khorfakkan, and Shabab Al Ahli facing Ajman. The round concludes on Sunday, February 9, with Dibba Al Hisn taking on Al Wasl, while Bani Yas meet Al Nasr.
Through this initiative, the UAE Pro League and the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity reaffirm their shared commitment to using sports as a force for good, fostering a spirit of fraternity, and bringing communities together through the universal language of football.
