UAE Pro League, Emirates Palace sign sponsorship agreement

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Aug, 2021) The UAE Pro League (UAEPL) and Emirates Palace Company have announced a partnership agreement, as the hotel joins the UAEPL’s sponsorship roster for one year in a deal worth AED15 million.

The agreement underpins the UAE Pro League’s efforts to develop Emirati football. It aligns with Emirates Palace’s vision which focuses on serving the community and creating a lasting impact, especially through supporting young talents in UAEPL competitions. It also conforms with the role played by Emirates Palace, as it became one of the leading national institutions in tourism, leisure, and hospitality and a major landmarks in Abu Dhabi, the UAE, and the world.

The agreement reflects the UAEPL’s efforts to attract sponsors, diversify investment opportunities, and promote its professional competitions as part of its 2020-2030 strategic plan focused on enhancing professionalisation in all aspects of the professional competitions and strengthening the league’s position on the continental level. The partnership goes beyond monetary goals as it helps in developing different and important aspects.

The announcement was made during a ceremony held at Emirates Palace Hotel in Abu Dhabi, in the presence of Mohamed Abdulla Al Junaibi, Emirates Palace Company Chairman; Sultan Al Humairi, Emirates Palace Company Managing Director; and Abdulla Naser Al Jneibi, UAE Football Association Senior Vice-President and UAE Pro League Chairman.

Abdulla Naser Al Jneibi expressed his delight with the partnership, as Emirates Palace will be joining the UAE Pro League’s success partners. The UAEPL chairman described the agreement as a step forward, saying Emirates Palace is one of the UAE’s success stories that took hospitality to a whole new level, thanks to its remarkable location, high-quality service, and efforts of national cadres.

Al Jneibi thanked and credited the nation’s wise leadership for the UAE’s comprehensive development in all fields, which inspired the national institutions to assume leading positions in different industries. The UAEPL aspires that the agreement will provide the required support to the UAE football.