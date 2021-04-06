UAE Pro League holds 'Year of the 50th Cup Final' technical meeting

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Apr, 2021) The UAE Pro League held on Tuesday, April 6th, the technical meeting for the Arabian Gulf Cup final "Year of the 50th Cup Final" which brings together Shabab Al Ahli and Al Nasr at Sharjah Stadium at 19:05 on Friday, April 9th.

As per the competition’s regulations, Shabab Al Ahli, winners of semi-final 1, will occupy the left side of the Main Stand, and Al Nasr, winners of semi-final 2, will go on the right.

Shabab Al Ahli will be wearing an all-red kit, while Al Nasr will be wearing an all-blue kit.

As per Article 15 of the Arabian Gulf Cup competition regulations, the match will go straight into a penalty shootout, with no extra time should the regular time end in a draw.

As part of the "Year of the 50th Cup Final" campaign, the pre-match press conference will be held at the Etihad Museum in Dubai on Wednesday, April 7th. Shabab Al Ahli’s press conference will start at 15:00 followed by Al Nasr’s press conference at 15:30.

Both press conferences will be attended by the coach and one starting player.

The meeting was chaired by UAE Pro League CEO Waleed Al Hosani and attended by representatives of both clubs, the Sharjah Police, the private security company, the referees' committee, and the work teams of various UAE Pro League departments and Sharjah Club.

The logistical preparations for the two teams were reviewed, as well as the technical, media, and organizational plans.

The official training sessions for both teams will be held at the match stadium on Thursday, April 8th, with a full hour dedicated for each team. Al Nasr will train at 18:00, while Shabab Al Ahli will start their session at 19:15. Both training sessions will be held behind closed doors apart from the first 15 minutes of each which will be open to media outlets.