ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2020) The UAE Pro League held a session with Sweden's Allsvenskan, Swedish Professional League for Men's Association Football clubs, on Tuesday, as part of its strategic retreat benchmarking sessions with international leagues, held from September 14th to 17th, 2020, to explore best practices and identify areas where experiences can be exchanged to strengthen the Pro League's ability to build strategic initiatives that align with the international level and raise levels of global competitiveness.

Held under the title "Global Competitiveness", the virtual session with Sweden's Allsvenskan focused on two main pillars; strategic planning and fan engagement.

The session began with a presentation by Svensk Elitfotboll CEO, Mats Enquist, who provided an overview of the league and its strategy, including vision, mission, measures of success and values.

Subsequently, Enquist shared the key growth and challenge areas for the league, before highlighting the relationship between the league and the clubs and providing an organisational and governance overview.

The presentation also shed light on the efforts done to increase the league’s value and provided media and communications overview.

The session continued with a presentation on the demographics of the league's club fans among other insights and concluded with a success story shared by Enquist, where he discussed the league’s efforts to develop their fan base and increase fan engagement.

The next strategic retreat benchmarking session will be held on Wednesday, September 16th, with the Spanish La Liga.