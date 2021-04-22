UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Pro League Hosts EUAE PL Championship Finals On 24th, 25th April

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 08:45 PM

UAE Pro League hosts eUAE PL Championship finals on 24th, 25th April

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Apr, 2021) The UAE Pro League will host on April 24th and 25th the finals of the eUAE PL Championship 2021, the UAE’s first-ever official qualifying event within the EA SPORTSTM FIFA 21 Global Series "Road to the FIFAe World Cup".

The winner will represent the UAE Pro League in the EA SPORTSTM FIFA 21 Global Series West Asia Playoffs which is a qualifier for the FIFA eWorldCup.

The tournament, which will be played on PlayStation 4 consoles, features a total of 16 players who should all be either UAE nationals or residents and above the age of 16.

Fourteen players booked their spots in the finals after being nominated by their respective UAE Pro League clubs. Meanwhile, the two remaining contenders had to battle it out in fierce online public qualifiers, which concluded on Wednesday, April 21st, with Khaled Alyafei winning the qualifiers and advancing to the eUAEPL Championship along with second-placed, Ebrahim Alawadhi.

The tournament’s finals will see the 16 participants compete in two-legged knockout ties, with the best four making it through to the semi-final and battling it out in a round-robin format. The top two will compete in a best-of-three format to determine the winner.

The two-day tournament will be live-streamed on UAE PL official Twitch, Tik Tok and YouTube channels, as well as the newly launched AD Gaming website.

It will also be streamed on the competition’s official website www.euaepl.com, with the opening 30 minutes of each round dedicated to discussing the tournament’s news, the upcoming matches and the players’ performances.

On day 1, the tournament will sort out the round of 16 and quarter-final, which will both be held on a home-and-away basis. The round of 16 will be live-streamed from 16:30 to 18:00 on Saturday, April 24th. It will be followed by the quarter-finals which will take place from 21:30 to 23:00.

Day two will kick off with the semi-finals, which will be held in a group stage format from 14:30 to 18:00 on Sunday, April 25th. The tournament then culminates with a best-of-three final to be held from 21:30 to 00:00 to determine the winner.

Besides representing the UAE Pro League in the EA SPORTSTM FIFA 21 Global Series West Asia Playoffs and having a chance to qualify to the FIFA eWorldCup, the winner will take home AED15,000. The second-place winner will get AED7,000 and the third-place winner will receive AED5,000, as the players compete for AED27,000 in a total prize pool.

Related Topics

World UAE Road FIFA April Sunday YouTube Event All From Best Top Asia

Recent Stories

BREAKING: UAE suspends flights from India

16 minutes ago

Banks extending the loan to the poor fishermen are ..

17 minutes ago

Court extends judicial remand of Khawaja Asif till ..

17 minutes ago

WHO Says Plans Agreed for Joint Manufacturing Insp ..

17 minutes ago

Greek Ambassador calls on Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri

17 minutes ago

Gandapur, Shehryar Afridi grieve over Quetta blast ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.