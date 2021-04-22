UAE Pro League hosts eUAE PL Championship finals on 24th, 25th April

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Apr, 2021) The UAE Pro League will host on April 24th and 25th the finals of the eUAE PL Championship 2021, the UAE’s first-ever official qualifying event within the EA SPORTSTM FIFA 21 Global Series "Road to the FIFAe World Cup".

The winner will represent the UAE Pro League in the EA SPORTSTM FIFA 21 Global Series West Asia Playoffs which is a qualifier for the FIFA eWorldCup.

The tournament, which will be played on PlayStation 4 consoles, features a total of 16 players who should all be either UAE nationals or residents and above the age of 16.

Fourteen players booked their spots in the finals after being nominated by their respective UAE Pro League clubs. Meanwhile, the two remaining contenders had to battle it out in fierce online public qualifiers, which concluded on Wednesday, April 21st, with Khaled Alyafei winning the qualifiers and advancing to the eUAEPL Championship along with second-placed, Ebrahim Alawadhi.

The tournament’s finals will see the 16 participants compete in two-legged knockout ties, with the best four making it through to the semi-final and battling it out in a round-robin format. The top two will compete in a best-of-three format to determine the winner.

The two-day tournament will be live-streamed on UAE PL official Twitch, Tik Tok and YouTube channels, as well as the newly launched AD Gaming website.

It will also be streamed on the competition’s official website www.euaepl.com, with the opening 30 minutes of each round dedicated to discussing the tournament’s news, the upcoming matches and the players’ performances.

On day 1, the tournament will sort out the round of 16 and quarter-final, which will both be held on a home-and-away basis. The round of 16 will be live-streamed from 16:30 to 18:00 on Saturday, April 24th. It will be followed by the quarter-finals which will take place from 21:30 to 23:00.

Day two will kick off with the semi-finals, which will be held in a group stage format from 14:30 to 18:00 on Sunday, April 25th. The tournament then culminates with a best-of-three final to be held from 21:30 to 00:00 to determine the winner.

Besides representing the UAE Pro League in the EA SPORTSTM FIFA 21 Global Series West Asia Playoffs and having a chance to qualify to the FIFA eWorldCup, the winner will take home AED15,000. The second-place winner will get AED7,000 and the third-place winner will receive AED5,000, as the players compete for AED27,000 in a total prize pool.