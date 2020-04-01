UrduPoint.com
UAE Pro League Launches 'Skill Donation' Initiative To Combat COVID-19

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 02:15 PM

UAE Pro League launches 'Skill Donation' initiative to combat COVID-19

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Apr, 2020) The UAE Pro League, UAEPL, has announced the launch of a new social responsibility initiative titled '#SkillDonation', to support the Fund of the United Arab Emirates: Homeland of Humanity, dedicated to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The initiative is part of the UAEPL’s efforts to boost collaboration with the various state institutions to limit the impact of the virus on all sectors, said the UAE League on Wednesday.

#SkillDonation is a ten-day long football challenge, where fans film videos of them juggling with the ball ten times and post it on social media, tagging the UAEPL’s account, @AGLeague on social media platforms. The UAEPL will contribute a donation for each video posted online.

The UAEPL called on its followers to take part in this humanitarian initiative and contacted the professional clubs to share the challenge with its affiliates and to contribute to The Fund of the United Arab Emirates: Homeland of Humanity.

UAE Pro League Chairman Abdulla Naser Al Junaibi emphasised the importance of the UAEPL’s participation in social initiatives taking place in the country. "These initiatives show the humanitarian side of football. It is not just a game, but a noble message. Involving football fans of all ages and nationalities in humanitarian work embodies the spirit of solidarity between the government’s initiatives and people’s responses to them to achieve their objectives."

"We organise this initiative in collaboration with the Emirates Red Crescent. It is aimed to emphasise the importance of following the authorities’ instructions and staying at home," he added.

