UAE Pro League Launches 'SuperFan' AGL Ambassadors Programme

Sumaira FH 53 seconds ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 12:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Dec, 2019) The UAE Pro League has announced the launch of the "SuperFan" programme, geared towards building a social bridge between all communities across the UAE. The League set out to identify and recruit the most enthusiastic expats and locals to become the grassroots Arabian Gulf League influencers.

These Community Ambassadors have been coined as the Superfans of the AG League and will be passionate individuals that bring communities together by inspiring, motivating and connecting people from all backgrounds. The SuperFans will be integral contributors to the success of the 2019/2020 Arabian Gulf League Season.

"Super Fan" programme is the latest in a series of UAEPL initiative aimed at engaging fans from all walks of life and welcoming them to be part of an inclusive UAE football family. The League had last week launched "UAEPL Arena" campaign, with its inaugural event taking place in Abu Dhabi’s Yas Mall between 5th and 7th December. The "UAEPL Arena" continues with several community events across schools and universities in addition to mobile roadshows in shopping malls and matches of the week in various stadiums.

