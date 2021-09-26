UrduPoint.com

UAE Pro League Names 6th ADNOC Pro League The ‘Expo 2020 Tour’

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 16 minutes ago Sun 26th September 2021 | 10:45 PM

UAE Pro League names 6th ADNOC Pro League the ‘Expo 2020 Tour’

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Sep, 2021) The UAE Pro League has named the 6th edition of the ADNOC Pro League the ‘Expo 2020 Tour’, to celebrate the coming launch of Expo 2020 Dubai on 1st October, 2021, which is being hosted for the first time in the middle East, North Africa and South Asia by the UAE.

The sixth edition of the league will adopt the expo’s slogan and promote it on social media.

Abdullah Naser Al Junaibi, Chief of the UAE Pro League Committee, commended the support of the country’s leadership, which will help enhance the UAE’s stature through the expo, and bring together leading decision-makers and specialists.

Related Topics

Africa Social Media UAE Dubai Middle East October 2020 Asia

Recent Stories

UAE wins silver medal at World Powerlifting Champi ..

UAE wins silver medal at World Powerlifting Championships

16 minutes ago
 SCCI, Saudi Arabia discuss investment opportunitie ..

SCCI, Saudi Arabia discuss investment opportunities in real estate

1 hour ago
 Dubai Airshow 2021 collaborates with global aerosp ..

Dubai Airshow 2021 collaborates with global aerospace entities to support startu ..

2 hours ago
 EHS urges public to avail health card issuance and ..

EHS urges public to avail health card issuance and renewal service

2 hours ago
 First-ever Global Business Forum ASEAN to explore ..

First-ever Global Business Forum ASEAN to explore untapped potential in Southeas ..

2 hours ago
 &quot;Tell stories that stick’, expert panel at ..

&quot;Tell stories that stick’, expert panel at ICGF 2021 highlights as a winn ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.