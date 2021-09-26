UAE Pro League names 6th ADNOC Pro League the ‘Expo 2020 Tour’

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Sep, 2021) The UAE Pro League has named the 6th edition of the ADNOC Pro League the ‘Expo 2020 Tour’, to celebrate the coming launch of Expo 2020 Dubai on 1st October, 2021, which is being hosted for the first time in the middle East, North Africa and South Asia by the UAE.

The sixth edition of the league will adopt the expo’s slogan and promote it on social media.

Abdullah Naser Al Junaibi, Chief of the UAE Pro League Committee, commended the support of the country’s leadership, which will help enhance the UAE’s stature through the expo, and bring together leading decision-makers and specialists.