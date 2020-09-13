UrduPoint.com
UAE Pro League Organises Strategic Retreat With International Leagues

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 13th September 2020 | 04:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Sep, 2020) The UAE Pro League’s strategic retreat set to be held along with Japan’s J-League, Sweden’s Allsvenskan, Spanish La Liga, and the English Football League will kick off tomorrow and will continue until 17th September.

The retreat aims to explore best practices and identify areas where experiences can be exchanged to develop and strengthen the Pro League’s ability to build strategic initiatives that align with the international level and raise levels of global competitiveness.

A series of workshops and discussion sessions will be held during the retreat in order to enhance participation in decision-making according to the strategic directions. On the sidelines of the strategic retreat, various activities will be held to transfer knowledge through presentations with the participation of international lecturers and experts in the football development field.

The Pro League will also organise various sessions based on four main principles; the technical aspect, the commercial aspect, institutional development and community happiness, which are focus issues within the strategic plan for the upcoming stage.

In addition, a session will be devoted to reviewing the best ways to develop a professional football environment based on the five development elements (professional clubs development, players’ development, sports operations development, competitions development and technical development).

More Stories From Middle East

