UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Pro League Receives Israeli Professional Football Leagues Delegation

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 02:00 PM

UAE Pro League receives Israeli Professional Football Leagues delegation

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Dec, 2020) An official delegation representing the Israeli Professional Football Leagues has arrived in the UAE on a three-day visit.

The delegation includes Israeli Professional Football League Chairman Erez Halfon, and a number of Israeli football officials. They were received at Dubai International Airport by UAE Pro League board member Saeed Obaid Al Kaabi.

The visit aims to discuss means of cooperation with the UAE Pro League in different fields, in order to serve the most popular sport in both countries.

The Pro League created a programme for the three-day visit, which will witness many discussions on cooperation mechanisms, partnerships and exchange of experiences between the two sides, in addition to holding an expanded meeting.

UAE Pro League Chairman Abdulla Naser Al Junaibi has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Israeli Professional Football Leagues via video conferencing.

The Israeli delegation’s visit to the UAE is the first of its kind in the middle East and comes within the framework of cooperation and increasing the chances of success and development of football in both countries. The historic agreement is a step towards establishing the foundations of cooperation and securing a joint mechanism to achieve practical steps in the development of all football-related matters.

Related Topics

Football Exchange UAE Dubai Visit Middle East All Agreement Airport

Recent Stories

New Zealand Captain may miss matches against WI, P ..

12 minutes ago

India reports nearly 33,000 new coronavirus cases

16 minutes ago

Intense battles on cards as seventh round of first ..

17 minutes ago

CPWB organized 309 teachers,children training sess ..

3 minutes ago

First Lady urges women to play their active role i ..

3 minutes ago

Girl dies, three injured as house collapses in Now ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.