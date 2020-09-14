UAE Pro League reviews 2020-2030 strategic plan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Sep, 2020) The UAE Pro League Chairman Abdulla Naser Al Junaibi welcomed representatives of the international leagues participating in the strategic retreat benchmarking sessions, as part of the Pro League’s roadmap for the 2020-2030 strategic plan, which aims to explore best practices and identify areas where experiences can be exchanged to develop and strengthen the Pro League's ability to build strategic initiatives that align with the international level and raise levels of global competitiveness.

Al Junaibi explained that the leagues participating in the sessions, namely Japan’s J-League, Sweden’s Allsvenskan, Spanish La Liga and the English Premier League, were chosen after studying the desired aspects of development, the similar challenges faced by them, specially in reference to fan engagement and attendance and their pioneering role in creating community development initiatives.

He added that the sessions will focus on four main principles; the technical aspect, the commercial aspect, institutional development and community happiness, which are focus issues within the strategic plan, explaining the Pro League’s efforts in this regard to fulfill the aspirations of the UAE, due to the importance of football in com-munity development and as a mean of entertainment, with its position as the world’s most popular sport.

The Chairman of the UAE Pro League also extended his thanks and appreciation to the World Leagues Forum, which focuses on fostering cooperation between international leagues and creating a professional football environment, and to all parties involved in organizing this retreat and developing football in the UAE.