UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Pro League Suspends Spectator Attendance For Public Safety

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 08:15 PM

UAE Pro League suspends spectator attendance for public safety

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Mar, 2020) The UAE Pro League, the nation's professional football league, announced on Wednesday that it has suspended all spectator attendance to its competitions.

In a statement the League said that it is "coordinating with the relevant authorities in the country regarding the current health situation," and in keeping with the principles of public safety, is applying "preventive and precautionary measures taken by the various entities".

The UAE Pro League has "decided to suspend fan attendance in all its competitions until further notice, for the safety of the public," the statement concluded.

Related Topics

Football UAE All

Recent Stories

Zayed University sets up distance learning facilit ..

32 minutes ago

&#039;Ankabut&#039; network fully prepared to ensu ..

32 minutes ago

Chief of the Naval Staff Chairs Bahria University ..

45 minutes ago

Thailand to Isolate Citizens Coming From South Kor ..

4 minutes ago

Germany Bans Exports of Medical Protective Gear Am ..

4 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner District Malakand hands over c ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.