UAE Pro League To Operate Remotely From Sunday

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 21st March 2020 | 09:45 PM

UAE Pro League to operate remotely from Sunday

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Mar, 2020) The UAE Pro League will be starting working remotely from tomorrow Sunday, March 22nd, in compliance with the country-level precautionary and preventive measures taken to ensure people's wellbeing and safety.

In line with a decision by the League's board, a remote work system was already piloted over the past week to ensure business continuity and smooth handling of all procedures.

"The remote work system won't have any negative impact on business continuity as all available technological resources have been harnessed in collaboration with our partners to ensure efficiency and protection of all stakeholders," said Abdullah Nasser Al Junaibi, League Board Chairman.

