UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Pro League's Executive Management Course Module 3 Takes Place Remotely

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 04:30 PM

UAE Pro League's executive management course module 3 takes place remotely

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th May, 2020) The UAE Pro League is continuing to pursue its plans and programmes remotely to ensure the safety of its employees, partners and stakeholders and in line with the preventatives measures issued by the UAE government to counter the spread of COVID-19, with the latest one being the UAE Pro League Football Certificate Programme.

Organised in collaboration with the UAE Football Association Academy, the programme is part of the Pro League’s efforts to qualify staff working at professional clubs and sports organisations across the country in administrative and organisational aspects. It is also aimed at implementing the initiative of enhancing the culture of sports professionalism, one of the UAEPL 2017-2020 strategic plan’s initiatives. The UAEPL collaborated with the UAEFA academy to develop an integrated specialised programme presented by experts from the Premier League and UEFA.

The 3rd module of the Executive Management Programme, dedicated to sports facilities and event management began on Monday, 4th May, 2020. The module continues for three days with online lectures by Jaime Lopez, with his experience as External Venue Operations and Broadcast Manager at UEFA and Project Event Manager at the International Volleyball Federation.

The facilities and event management module covers three main areas: using stadiums in multipurpose events, organising sports events, and stadium facility reviews. The module takes into consideration the increased importance of stadiums and facilities as assets for UAE clubs to invest in. Delegates will learn about the optimum use of stadiums in multipurpose events other than football. The module also covers stadium match day considerations that range from liaising with the police on a matchday to building relationships with stakeholders such as local authorities and transport officials.

The facilities and event management module is the last module of the Executive Management Programme, through which delegates have completed modules on football club operations, governance and finance. The delegates are set to present their research and final assessment projects after the completion of this module.

Related Topics

Football Police Sports UAE May 2020 Event From Government Premier League

Recent Stories

PML-Q leaders approach LHC against NAB powers

2 minutes ago

No COVID-19 Patient Died in Israel Overnight - Hea ..

28 minutes ago

PAL to hold 199th international online Sachal Sarm ..

28 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) loses 264 points to ..

32 minutes ago

Amir Suhail blames Wasim Akram for Pakistan not wi ..

46 minutes ago

TRA responds to approximately 34,000 cyber-attacks ..

47 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.