ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th May, 2020) The UAE Pro League is continuing to pursue its plans and programmes remotely to ensure the safety of its employees, partners and stakeholders and in line with the preventatives measures issued by the UAE government to counter the spread of COVID-19, with the latest one being the UAE Pro League Football Certificate Programme.

Organised in collaboration with the UAE Football Association Academy, the programme is part of the Pro League’s efforts to qualify staff working at professional clubs and sports organisations across the country in administrative and organisational aspects. It is also aimed at implementing the initiative of enhancing the culture of sports professionalism, one of the UAEPL 2017-2020 strategic plan’s initiatives. The UAEPL collaborated with the UAEFA academy to develop an integrated specialised programme presented by experts from the Premier League and UEFA.

The 3rd module of the Executive Management Programme, dedicated to sports facilities and event management began on Monday, 4th May, 2020. The module continues for three days with online lectures by Jaime Lopez, with his experience as External Venue Operations and Broadcast Manager at UEFA and Project Event Manager at the International Volleyball Federation.

The facilities and event management module covers three main areas: using stadiums in multipurpose events, organising sports events, and stadium facility reviews. The module takes into consideration the increased importance of stadiums and facilities as assets for UAE clubs to invest in. Delegates will learn about the optimum use of stadiums in multipurpose events other than football. The module also covers stadium match day considerations that range from liaising with the police on a matchday to building relationships with stakeholders such as local authorities and transport officials.

The facilities and event management module is the last module of the Executive Management Programme, through which delegates have completed modules on football club operations, governance and finance. The delegates are set to present their research and final assessment projects after the completion of this module.