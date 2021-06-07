UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Protects Prisoners' Rights, Monitors Their Rehabilitation: Sharjah's Punitive And Correctional Institution Director

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 06:00 PM

UAE protects prisoners' rights, monitors their rehabilitation: Sharjah's Punitive and Correctional Institution Director

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jun, 2021) Brigadier General Ahmed Abdulaziz Shuhail, Director of Sharjah's Punitive and Correctional Institution, affirmed that the UAE's punitive and correctional institutions respect human rights pertaining to freedom of belief and opinion, healthcare services, and equality.

He added that the institution's headquarters comprises a human rights office affiliated to the office of the Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, who is mandated with ensuring prisoners' human rights are protected.

In an exclusive interview with the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Brigadier General Shuhail said, "As part of the Directorate General of Punitive and Correctional Establishments at the Ministry of Interior, we seek to achieve several goals, starting with implementing the penalties set forth by legislators and the reform process, and ending with the prisoner's return to his normal life as productive member of society."

He highlighted the institution's top initiatives, including one to establish a nursery for the children of prisoners, which now cares for 11 children, providing the with health and social care and recreational activities, as well as a health initiative to provide prisoners with dental implants, which covered 109 prisoners.

Through the Sanad initiative, the General Command of the Sharjah Police helped enroll the families of prisoners in professional courses and workshops and grant them licenses to market and sell their products.

Brigadier General Shuhail stated that their eVisit initiative, launched in cooperation with the Sharjah Social Services Department (​SSSD), allows prisoners to see their families and spend time with their children, while complying with COVID-19 precautionary measures, while the Faraj Fund initiative helped pay AED1.8 million worth of settlements for prisoners during the first quarter of 2021, in cooperation with the Sharjah Charity International, Sharjah Cooperative Society, Beit Al Khair Society, Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, Sharjah Islamic Bank, Emirates Red Crescent, and others.

He also mentioned the institution's vocational rehabilitation programme, which trains prisoners in handcrafting and farming, and the wood recycling, which, with through the help of prisoners, recycled 250,000 tonnes of wood in the past two years.

As for the institution's educational programme, it enables many prisoners to receive their high school diplomas, and others obtained diplomas in tourism and travel, he added, noting that they plan to extend the educational programme to cover master's and doctorate degrees.

Brigadier General Shuhail added that, during the pandemic, the number of prisoner dropped from 5,300 in 2019 to 3,500 in 2020, adding that all the prisoners received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Related Topics

Police Prisoner UAE Sharjah Bank 2019 2020 Market All From Top Million

Recent Stories

Next general elections will take place under a new ..

18 minutes ago

31,549 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

48 minutes ago

48 minutes ago

Starcom signs new strategic data and services part ..

56 minutes ago

RTA inks MoU with Zhong Tang Sky Railway Group to ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree on Roads and Transport ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.