UAE proud of hosting IDEX and NAVDEX 2021 in midst of COVID-19 pandemic: Navy Commander

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Feb, 2021) The UAE is proud of hosting the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) and the Naval Defence and Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX) In the midst of the setbacks and stagnation of the global economy due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Staff Rear Admiral, Pilot Sheikh Saeed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Commander of the Navy.

''This year, we have the right to be proud of opening IDEX and NAVDEX, the largest defence event in the middle East, to showcase their new look, and to present through their platforms the latest in global defence technology, with the participation of many local and international defence companies in addition to the participation of many maritime defence companies,'' said Staff Rear Admiral, Pilot Sheikh Saeed Al Nahyan in a message to Aljundi Journal (monthly military magazine published by UAE Ministry of Defence) on the occasion of the 15th edition of IDEX and the 6th of NAVDEX 2021, which will be held in Abu Dhabi from 21st to 25th February.

''In the midst of the setbacks and stagnation of the global economy due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this exhibition comes to represent an ideal platform for establishing sustainable partnerships and relations with government institutions, companies, and armed forces of the countries of the world, which helps Emirati companies to display and participate in local, regional and even international defence projects. This promotes investments in non-oil industries, which is why the exhibition is considered a global window for the conclusion of many contracts and agreements in the field of manufacturing, maintenance and others,'' he added.

''This exhibition is also an excellent opportunity for the participating defence companies to display the latest innovations and technologies, as well as to exchange expertise and knowledge in vital military units.

Moreover, the live demonstrations are a clear evidence of the applicability of such modern technological innovations.'' The NAVDEX coincides with the IDEX exhibition, which operates a special stand for maritime defence, and includes displays of marine equipment, and visits to warships, frigates and boats. NAVDEX will participate in a number of major companies that offer comprehensive defence solutions and services, which are a fundamental building block for highly feasible strategic investments in vital national sectors, and for the transfer of defence technical expertise and knowledge to NAFDEX participants,'' he further added.

''Exhibitors will offer new technologies and advanced capabilities that enhance the advanced and flexible protection of individuals, national security, infrastructure and border security, Some of them provide solutions that allow countries to protect their citizens and vital installations using exclusive means, and help achieve the goals of their national vision and important strategic plans.'' ''This unique international event at the regional level is nothing but a real opportunity for UAE to offer its visitors from different countries of the world a unique experience of advancing the country and its residents, which the visitor sees in building and construction, and touches it in our optimal use of our financial resources in line with the changing security environment. It is an ideal opportunity to allow visitors to closely examine the unlimited support that the state provides to its national companies, represented by harnessing capabilities and capabilities and activating important international partnerships.''