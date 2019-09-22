UrduPoint.com
UAE Provides 10 Pumps To Aden Water Corporation

Muhammad Irfan 18 hours ago Sun 22nd September 2019 | 08:15 PM

UAE provides 10 pumps to Aden Water Corporation

ADEN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Sep, 2019) The Aden Water Corporation began operating ten water pumps provided by the UAE, as part of logistical support efforts and in response to an appeal made by the corporation after the recent water shortage in some areas of Aden.

The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, and the Aden Water Corporation supervised the installation of the pumps located in the Ahmed Well, Nasser Well and Dar Al Manasra Well, which helped raise the overall water production capacity of 37 sub-wells to 50,000 cubic metres per day.

Fathi Al Saqqaf, Director of the Aden Water Corporation, stated that the project, launched by the UAE through its humanitarian arm, the ERC, aims to ease the water crisis in Aden while thanking the UAE’s leadership, government and people for supporting Yemen’s vital sectors.

Since 2015, the UAE has supported the Aden Water Corporation by supplying and installing generators and pumps, maintaining its water network, and digging wells. The UAE also launched a 'Year of Giving' grant devoted entirely to water and sanitation, and paid the salaries of the corporation’s employees following the liberation of Aden from the Houthi militias.

