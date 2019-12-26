UAE provides 114,000 food parcels in Yemen’s Red Sea Coast during 2019

(@imziishan)

RED SEA COAST, Yemen, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Dec, 2019) The United Arab Emirates – represented by the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC – has provided 114,000 food parcels weighing 462,000 tonnes, which benefitted around 600,000 underprivileged people in remote areas in the Yemen’s Red Sea Coast.

The aid is part of the United Arab Emirates’ humanitarian and relief efforts to support the Yemeni people.

This month, the ERC distributed more than 4,000 food parcels to the regions of the Red Sea Coast, and the country is continuing to provide food and relief assistance to underprivileged Yemeni families with the aim of easing their suffering and improving their living conditions In the same context, the town of Nakhila in Yemen's Ad Durayhimi district of the Hodeidah Governorate received a new aid convoy – from the Emirates Red Crescent – consisting of 22 tonnes of food aid.

The beneficiaries expressed their gratitude to the UAE for the relief aid distributed by the ERC team, which came just in time, due to the their worsening humanitarian and economic conditions, which was caused by the war started by the Iranian-backed Houthi militias.