UAE provides 21.4 tonnes of food aid to residents of Mukalla

MUKALLA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Aug, 2020) The United Arab Emirates has provided 500 food parcels containing 21.4 tonnes of food aid to the residents of Mukalla District, Hadramaut Governorate, benefitting 2,500 members of underprivileged families.

The food aid, which was distributed by Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, teams, is part of the UAE’s efforts to alleviate the suffering of local people and normalise their lives, in light of the dire conditions in Yemen.

After receiving the aid, residents thanked the UAE’s leadership, government and people for supporting them through their difficult circumstances, and praised the UAE’s historic support for Yemen.

A total of 29,910 food parcels were distributed by the UAE since the start of 2020, weighing 2,397.728 tonnes and benefitting 149,550 needy people in Hadramaut.