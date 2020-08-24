UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Provides 21.4 Tonnes Of Food Aid To Residents Of Mukalla

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 05:15 PM

UAE provides 21.4 tonnes of food aid to residents of Mukalla

MUKALLA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Aug, 2020) The United Arab Emirates has provided 500 food parcels containing 21.4 tonnes of food aid to the residents of Mukalla District, Hadramaut Governorate, benefitting 2,500 members of underprivileged families.

The food aid, which was distributed by Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, teams, is part of the UAE’s efforts to alleviate the suffering of local people and normalise their lives, in light of the dire conditions in Yemen.

After receiving the aid, residents thanked the UAE’s leadership, government and people for supporting them through their difficult circumstances, and praised the UAE’s historic support for Yemen.

A total of 29,910 food parcels were distributed by the UAE since the start of 2020, weighing 2,397.728 tonnes and benefitting 149,550 needy people in Hadramaut.

Related Topics

Yemen UAE United Arab Emirates 2020 Government

Recent Stories

PCB forbids its coaches from running YouTube chann ..

15 minutes ago

Health Ministry announces 275 new COVID-19 cases, ..

34 minutes ago

PCB gives an overview of domestic coaches' appoint ..

42 minutes ago

Pindi Bar urges govt to introduce "Lawyers Protect ..

11 seconds ago

Turkey oil imports down 11.6% in June 2020

12 seconds ago

Over 150 arrested as PSG fans riot after defeat

14 seconds ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.