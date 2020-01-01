UrduPoint.com
UAE Provides 2,840 Tonnes Of Food Aid To Residents Of Hadramaut During Year Of Tolerance

MUKALLA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jan, 2020) The UAE, through its humanitarian arm, the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, provided 35,144 food parcels weighing 2,840 tonnes to the residents of Hadramaut Governorate during the Year of Tolerance 2019, benefitting 175,720 people who are members of vulnerable Yemeni families.

At the end of the Year of Tolerance, the ERC distributed 100 food parcels weighing 8 tonnes, which targeted the residents of Al-Ais in Mukalla District, Hadramaut, benefitting 500 needy people.

The UAE’s provision of humanitarian aid, which continued throughout the Year of Tolerance, aimed to ease the suffering of Yemenis, under the framework of its humanitarian policy to support fraternal countries, which was established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and followed by the country’s leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The beneficiaries thanked the UAE’s leadership, government and people for their support and humanitarian gesture.

