(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th May, 2020) HADRAMAUT, 16th May, 2020 (WAM) - The UAE, through its humanitarian arm, the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, has provided 1,000 food parcels weighing 43 tonnes to the residents of Daw'an district in the Yemeni Governorate of Hadramaut.

The aid package was administered in line with the UAE’s efforts to help the families in Hadramaut impacted by the precautionary measures taken to contain the spread of coronavirus, COVID-19.

The beneficiaries thanked the UAE and the ERC for their support and humanitarian gesture.

Since the start of 2020, the ERC has distributed 19,580 food parcels weighing 1,119 tonnes, which has benefitted 97,900 people in Hadramaut.