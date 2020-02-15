UAE provides 48 tonnes of food aid to residents of Hadramaut

HADRAMAUT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Feb, 2020) The UAE, through its humanitarian arm, the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, provided 600 food parcels weighing 48 tonnes to the residents of Hadramaut Governorate, benefitting 3,000 people who are members of vulnerable Yemeni families in Al-Reida and Qusayr districts.

The beneficiaries thanked the UAE’s leadership, government and people for their support and humanitarian gesture.

Since the beginning of 2020, the ERC has distributed 2,910 food parcels at a total weight of 235 tonnes to over 14,550 people across the Governorate of Hadramaut.