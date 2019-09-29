UAE provides 80 tonnes of food aid to people of eastern Mukalla, Yemen

(@FahadShabbir)

MUKALLA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2019) The UAE, through its humanitarian arm, the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, provided 80 tonnes of food and relief assistance to needy Yemeni families in eastern Mukalla, Hadramaut Governorate, as part of the UAE’s efforts to ease their suffering and improve their living conditions.

ERC teams distributed 1,000 food baskets that benefitted 5,000 members of local families.

The beneficiaries thanked the UAE for its humanitarian gesture, which eased the suffering of their families, and expressed their appreciation for the ERC’s efforts to deliver aid and restore their normal living conditions.

The number of food baskets distributed since the start of the Year of Tolerance amounted to 28,244 weighing some 2,282 tonnes, which assisted 141,220 local people.