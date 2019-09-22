UAE provides aid to survivors of Houthi shelling in Hais, Yemen

HODEIDAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Sep, 2019) Through its humanitarian arm, the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, the UAE provided relief aid to Yemenis who survived the Houthi militias artillery shelling in Hais, southern Hodeidah, west of Yemen.

A team from the ERC distributed shelter aid and food baskets to the families in Hais, following an appeal from the local authorities.

The families who benefitted from the aid expressed their happiness and praised the UAE’s humanitarian role in Yemen.

Last week, the ERC’s representative on Yemen’s Red Sea Coast provided aid to 23 families who survived the Houthi shelling in At Tuhayta district, which killed nine people and injured 11 others, mainly women and children.