UAE Provides Assistance To Flood-hit Yemenis

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 11 hours ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 02:45 PM

UAE provides assistance to flood-hit Yemenis

ADEN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jun, 2019) The United Arab Emirates has provided relief aid to people affected by heavy rains and floods in Yemeni cities, as part of an emergency response campaign launched recently to offer relief assistance to the affected people.

The field volunteer teams from the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, have arrived in the rain-affected areas to evaluate the losses and provide assistance, in addition to the draining of rainwater from streets and residential areas and providing relief and shelter to displaced people in their camps.

The ERC representative in Yemen said that the emergency response campaign launched by the UAE in Aden and the neighbouring governorates is an initiative that follows the directives of the country’s wise leadership and is an extension of the humanitarian work undertaken to help the brotherly people of Yemen.

He added that this campaign is supporting the efforts of the local authorities to drain rainwater from the streets and also includes providing assistance to displaced people.

He pointed out that ERC has dispatched an urgent batch of tents and tarpaulins along with food assistance for 1850 homeless families.

The beneficiaries expressed their appreciation to the UAE and ERC for the support provided to alleviate their suffering.

