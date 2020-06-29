UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Provides COVID-19 Aid And PPE To 1 Million Medical Professionals Worldwide

Sumaira FH 47 seconds ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 07:15 PM

UAE provides COVID-19 aid and PPE to 1 million medical professionals worldwide

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jun, 2020) The UAE today reiterated its commitment to strengthening international cooperation after assisting more than 1 million medical workers worldwide through the supply of over 1,000 tonnes of personal protective equipment, PPE, and medical and food aid in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking on the occasion, Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, said, "Since its very founding, the UAE has pursued bonds of friendly cooperation and solidarity with other countries, believing that nations must set aside their differences in favour of unity and the greater good of humankind. Today’s milestone of assisting 1 million healthcare workers affirms the UAE’s commitment to extending a hand of cooperation to the world, regardless of the religion, race, or ideology of recipients."

"The clear vision of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, was not clouded when this pandemic hit the world. If anything, they doubled down on helping all those in need with what we can as we also manage our own challenges. With these values, respect for our common humanity, and desire to help those in need, the UAE further reasserts the vision of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Founding Father of the UAE, who believed in the collective responsibility of helping his fellow man," she added.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the UAE has been a leader in global humanitarian efforts to stem the virus’ spread. As the most active provider of foreign COVID-19 assistance in the world, the UAE has ensured that the geographical breadth of its aid knows no filters of race or religion, providing assistance in times of need to 70 countries, including China, Italy, the United Kingdom, Iran, Pakistan, Brazil, Russia, Yemen, and Afghanistan, among others.

Moreover, the UAE has partnered with numerous international organisations to boost the effectiveness and reach of its COVID-19 assistance. The world’s largest humanitarian hub at Dubai’s International Humanitarian City is driving the COVID-19 response, with around 80 percent of World Health Organisation-procured supplies transiting through the area. Capitalising on the UAE’s geographic positioning and excellent logistics infrastructure, DIHC has served as a critical platform of assistance.

On May 4, the UAE, in partnership with the UN World Food Programme, WFP, launched an international air bridge operation to provide a lifeline of essential health and humanitarian supplies to nations grappling with the impact of COVID-19.

That day, the UAE also took part in a global pledging conference hosted by European leaders to raise €7.5 billion to discover, produce, and distribute a vaccine for COVID-19.

Furthermore, in line with the UAE’s efforts to contribute to the global scientific community’s understanding of COVID-19, the UAE has shared genomic sequencing and mutation data on various global databases, including the open-source COVID-19 genome database Nexstrain, to help scientists worldwide trace the spread of outbreaks.

Whether through the provision of PPE, sharing knowledge of genetic sequencing, or ensuring that vaccines reach all those in need, the UAE will continue to be a reliable partner and a voice for good.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Prime Minister World United Nations Iran Russia China Yemen UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Rashid Man Italy Brazil United Kingdom Hub May All Race Unity Foods Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Palestine announces 97 new COVID-19 cases

16 minutes ago

HUAWEI Y6p and HUAWEI Y8p are ready to Rock the St ..

17 minutes ago

Masood Khan urges Turkey to play the role of media ..

26 minutes ago

Giving, charity, and helping others are values dee ..

1 hour ago

Zayed University, Al-Mubarakah Foundation collabor ..

2 hours ago

Fixed tax for commercial importers demanded: Mian ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.