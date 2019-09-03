UrduPoint.com
UAE Provides Emergency Relief To Abyan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 13 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 11:30 AM

UAE provides emergency relief to Abyan

ABYAN, Yemen, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Sep, 2019) In one of its latest relief efforts in Yemen, the UAE - represented by its humanitarian arm the Emirates Red Crescent - has dispatched a relief convoy loaded with 1,000 food baskets to aid the residents of Zinjibar, the capital of Yemen's Abyan province.

The aid was distributed to around 7,000 residents of the city, under the direct supervision of the local authority.

Khaled Ibrahim, the local authority's relief coordinator in Abyan, expressed his appreciation and gratitude for the UAE's timely assistance, adding that the ERC was always the first to act to assist in delivering relief aid and adopting development projects in Abyan.

The residents in Zinjibar thanked the humanitarian role played by the UAE and the ERC in the province.

