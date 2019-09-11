UrduPoint.com
UAE Provides Emergency Relief To Abyan, Yemen

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 01:00 PM

UAE provides emergency relief to Abyan, Yemen

ABYAN, Yemen, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Sep, 2019) As part of the UAE's urgent response campaign launched during the month of September in the Yemeni governorates of Aden, Lahij and Abyan, the country has dispatched a shipment of food supplements to alleviate the suffering of Yemeni people.

The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, supervised the distribution of the aid which is part of the UAE's series of humanitarian relief, health and education assistance to Yemen.

Expressing his thanks on the assistance, a local health official said that the shipment of supplements came on time because of the large number of sick children who suffer from health problems including malnutrition and are in urgent need of health care.

