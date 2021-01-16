UrduPoint.com
UAE Provides Fifth Medical Shipment To Chechnya As Gesture Of Appreciation In Fight Against COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 16th January 2021 | 01:15 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jan, 2021) The United Arab Emirates today gifted a fifth shipment containing 6 metric tons of medical supplies and testing equipment to Chechnya. The shipment, which was offered as a gesture of appreciation in the fight against COVID-19, will assist approximately 6,000 healthcare workers.

"The UAE's efforts to operate an air bridge for emergency medical supplies to assist the medical sector in Chechnya reflects the strength of our relations and the UAE leadership's keenness to assist all friendly countries in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, with 25.

3 metric tons of medical assistance sent by way of the air bridge on four aircraft in recent months," said Dr. Mohammed Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to the Russian Federation.

"The UAE hopes that this gift will enhance capacity among healthcare workers and provide them with additional protection," Al Jaber noted.

To date, the UAE has responded to the COVID-19 crisis by providing over 1,742 metric tons of aid to 128 countries in need, supporting more than 1.7 million medical professionals in the process.

