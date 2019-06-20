UrduPoint.com
UAE Provides Food Aid To 1,500 Families In Dhale, Yemen

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 10:45 AM

UAE provides food aid to 1,500 families in Dhale, Yemen

DHALE, Yemen, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jun, 2019) The United Arab Emirates through its humanitarian arm - the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC - has delivered an aid convoy, including food baskets to families in the Yemeni province of Dhale, benefiting 1,500 citizens.

The gesture is part of the UAE's leadership continuous efforts and response campaigns to ease the suffering of Yemeni people across various developmental, relief, and humanitarian fields.

An ERC volunteer team oversaw the distribution of food baskets in the presence of Major General Ali Muqbel, Governor of Dhale, who valued the UAE's continuous support to the governorate in different sectors.

For their part, the beneficiaries expressed their thanks to the UAE leadership, government, and people, who have always stand by them and help them overcome their difficult conditions.

Last May, the ERC distributed more than 7,000 food baskets which benefited 49,000 Yemenis, in addition to an emergency response campaign that included providing shelter support including tents and water tanks, along with a shipment of medicines and health supplies.

