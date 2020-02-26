UAE provides food aid to 32,000 families in Madagascar

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Feb, 2020) A delegation from the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation began providing humanitarian aid to around 32,000 families in Madagascar.

The aid is in implementation of the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and the direct monitoring of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs and President of the Foundation.

The foundation explained that its delegation went to the capital of Madagascar, Antananarivo, to implement the directives of the UAE’s leadership and buy the necessary foodstuff materials from local markets to provide support for the families, which include some 160,000 individuals in total.

Upon its arrival, the delegation met with Colonel Elak Olivier Andriakaja, Executive Secretary of Madagascar's National Office for Risk and Disaster Management - better known as the BNGRC, the acronym for its French-language name the Bureau National de Gestion des Risques et des Catastrophes - to discuss how to adopt an aid distribution roadmap to targeted areas.