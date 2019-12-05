UAE provides food aid to 3,600 families in Hodeidah in November

HODEIDAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Dec, 2019) In November 2019, the UAE has provided food aid to over 3,600 displaced families in Hodeidah Governorate in the west of Yemen, as part of its ongoing humanitarian response programme that aims to rescue displaced and poor families in the region, due to the attacks of the Houthi militias.

The aid, distributed by the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, comprised food baskets for more than 1,660 displaced families in Khawkhah District, including 1,200 families residing in Al Alily Camp, 360 families in Al Waara Camp, and 100 families in smaller camps in the district’s centre, as well as 155 families in Al Hayma Camp in At Tuhayta District.

The rest of the aid was distributed to poor families in various regions of the Red Sea Coast.

The ERC distributes aid according to accurate and updated surveys conducted by local specialists and qualified teams, to ensure the effective distribution of aid to needy people. Over 93,000 food parcels were distributed since the beginning of 2019.

Local beneficiary families thanked the UAE’s government and people, stressing that the food, medicine and shelter aid received from the ERC reduced their burdens.