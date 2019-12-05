UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Provides Food Aid To 3,600 Families In Hodeidah In November

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 04:30 PM

UAE provides food aid to 3,600 families in Hodeidah in November

HODEIDAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Dec, 2019) In November 2019, the UAE has provided food aid to over 3,600 displaced families in Hodeidah Governorate in the west of Yemen, as part of its ongoing humanitarian response programme that aims to rescue displaced and poor families in the region, due to the attacks of the Houthi militias.

The aid, distributed by the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, comprised food baskets for more than 1,660 displaced families in Khawkhah District, including 1,200 families residing in Al Alily Camp, 360 families in Al Waara Camp, and 100 families in smaller camps in the district’s centre, as well as 155 families in Al Hayma Camp in At Tuhayta District.

The rest of the aid was distributed to poor families in various regions of the Red Sea Coast.

The ERC distributes aid according to accurate and updated surveys conducted by local specialists and qualified teams, to ensure the effective distribution of aid to needy people. Over 93,000 food parcels were distributed since the beginning of 2019.

Local beneficiary families thanked the UAE’s government and people, stressing that the food, medicine and shelter aid received from the ERC reduced their burdens.

Related Topics

Poor Yemen UAE November 2019 From Government

Recent Stories

Teacher Task Force convenes international forum on ..

33 minutes ago

UVAS holds 17th Annual Sports Day

43 minutes ago

Preparations in full swing as Dubai gets ready to ..

2 hours ago

Nord Stream 2 AG Resumes Gas Pipeline Laying - Hea ..

2 hours ago

Accredited Ruptly Producer Detained, Questioned by ..

1 hour ago

Lukashenko Says Minsk Does Not Intend to Become Pa ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.