UAE provides food assistance to districts in Yemen

ADEN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jun, 2019) The UAE has provided food assistance to residents of the Ad Durayhimi, Al Khawkhah and Mawza districts in Yemen, benefiting more than 9,600 individuals. The move is part of the UAE's continued humanitarian assistance and initiatives carried out in all liberated directorates of Yemen's Red Sea Coast.

A representative of the Emirates Red Crescent in Yemen said that the UAE attaches great importance to providing all basic needs to Yemeni families along the Red Sea Coast, to ease their burdens, to stand by their side during difficult times, and improve their living conditions.