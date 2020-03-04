UAE provides food parcels to 20,000 people in Yemen’s Red Sea Coast in February

(@FahadShabbir)

HODEIDAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Mar, 2020) In February 2020, the UAE, through its humanitarian arm, the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, provided 5,562 comprehensive food parcels equivalent to 120 tonnes of food supplies, which benefitted 20,000 people in Yemen’s Red Sea Coast.

The aid is part of the UAE’s ongoing efforts to support the Yemeni people through its relief, development, services and social initiatives in the Red Sea Coast.

The ERC also distributed a shipment of dates weighing 103 tonnes as part of its food programme in Yemen’s liberated areas, benefitting 64,000 people.

The ERC also inaugurated three schools in the districts of Dhubab and Mocha in Taiz Governorate.

Al Salam and Al Hikmah schools were inaugurated in Mocha, along with Al Wahdah school in Dhubab.

These schools, which serve 1,747 students, were restored, maintained, furnished and supplied with solar energy systems by the ERC, which has renovated a total of 14 schools in Mocha and nine schools in Dhubab.

The ERC’s mobile clinics have provided free medical treatment services to patients suffering from dengue fever, malaria, cholera and respiratory diseases in the districts of Mawza, Al Wazi'iyah, Al Duraihimi and Al Tuhaita, treating 2,964 various cases.

The ERC organised a comprehensive clean-up campaign in Al Hawak District, supported by local authorities.