UAE provides Hais General Hospital in Yemen with shipment of medical supplies

RED SEA COAST, YEMEN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jul, 2019) The UAE has provided Hais General Hospital in Yemen’s Red Sea Coast with a major shipment of medicines and medical supplies, to treat patients suffering from cholera and malaria in the city of Hais and neighbouring areas.

The representative of the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, in the Red Sea Coast, said that the ERC received a call of distress from the Health Office in Hais, which asked for urgent medical aid to counter the spread of cholera. This call was answered by the ERC, which provided large quantities of medicines to Hais General Hospital, enabling it to treat local patients and people from neighbouring districts, he added.

Dr. Wael Hamna, Director of Hais General Hospital, stated that the UAE helped to rescue local residents from the cholera epidemic by providing timely treatment, adding that the UAE’s humanitarian support will enable the hospital to prevent the spread of cholera and other diseases.

Several residents of Hais thanked the UAE for supporting the local health, education, humanitarian, services and development sectors.

During the first half of 2019, the Year of Tolerance, the ERC sent over 50 medical convoys to the liberated districts of the Red Sea Coast. It also reconstructed, rehabilitated and furnished 26 health centres and launched six health and awareness campaigns. Its mobile clinics are continuing to offer health services in 130 remote villages in the Red Sea Coast, benefitting 849,000 Yemenis.