Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 04:00 PM

UAE provides health services to residents of remote areas of Hadramaut

HADRAMAUT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Aug, 2020) The UAE, through its humanitarian arm, the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, is providing free medical services to residents of remote villages and areas in Hadramaut and neighbouring regions, through its mobile clinic project.

The ERC’s mobile clinic in Al Ghalila, Mukalla District, has received 60 patients in the last two days, and its mobile clinics have been providing services in various areas of Hadramaut six days a week in 2020.

The project’s medical supervisor said that the mobile clinics are also offering free medicines to patients, especially those suffering from common ailments, such as acute watery diarrhoea, skin diseases and malnutrition.

He added that remote areas lack basic health services, so the project was launched to ease the burden on residents of these areas, noting that they will continue their field visits around various regions that lack hospitals and medical personnel.

Residents thanked the UAE and praised the ERC’s efforts, especially for the launch of the project.

More Stories From Middle East

