UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Provides Humanitarian Aid To Cancer Patients In Hadramaut

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 04:30 PM

UAE provides humanitarian aid to cancer patients in Hadramaut

HADRAMAUT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th May, 2020) Upon the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and the monitoring of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, the ERC began, yesterday, the distribution of 1,220 food parcels containing Ramadan Ration weighing 52.216 tonnes to the families of cancer patients.

The food parcels were distributed not just to the families of cancer patients but also to workers in cancer treatment centres in 13 districts of Hadramaut, Yemen, coinciding with the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Humaid Rashid Al Shamsi, ERC Representative in Hadramaut, stated that the distribution of the parcels aims to support needy families, noting that the ERC is working to reduce the burdens on the Yemeni people in the country’s liberated areas.

Al Shamsi also highlighted the keenness of the ERC to continue its humanitarian projects that aim to benefit the Yemeni people.

Local beneficiaries expressed their appreciation for the Emirati aid, which will reduce their suffering caused by the deteriorating economic situation.

Since the start of 2020, 13,030 food parcels weighing more than 839 tonnes were distributed to 65,150 people in Hadramaut.

Related Topics

Yemen UAE Abu Dhabi Rashid 2020 Cancer Ramadan

Recent Stories

PTA’s Contributing Efforts to tackle COVID-19

3 minutes ago

Azhar Mahmood and Abdul Razzaq choose Imran Khan a ..

8 minutes ago

Road accidents claim 6 lives, leave 710 others inj ..

17 minutes ago

Win the Exclusive Camon 15 by Participating in TEC ..

24 minutes ago

Hot, dry weather forecast

2 minutes ago

China slams US after Trump virus 'attack' claim

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.