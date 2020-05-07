UAE provides humanitarian aid to cancer patients in Hadramaut

HADRAMAUT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th May, 2020) Upon the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and the monitoring of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, the ERC began, yesterday, the distribution of 1,220 food parcels containing Ramadan Ration weighing 52.216 tonnes to the families of cancer patients.

The food parcels were distributed not just to the families of cancer patients but also to workers in cancer treatment centres in 13 districts of Hadramaut, Yemen, coinciding with the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Humaid Rashid Al Shamsi, ERC Representative in Hadramaut, stated that the distribution of the parcels aims to support needy families, noting that the ERC is working to reduce the burdens on the Yemeni people in the country’s liberated areas.

Al Shamsi also highlighted the keenness of the ERC to continue its humanitarian projects that aim to benefit the Yemeni people.

Local beneficiaries expressed their appreciation for the Emirati aid, which will reduce their suffering caused by the deteriorating economic situation.

Since the start of 2020, 13,030 food parcels weighing more than 839 tonnes were distributed to 65,150 people in Hadramaut.