UAE provides incentives, drafts economic legislation that encourages investment: Danube Group CEO

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jun, 2021) The UAE is a leading country in terms of providing incentives and drafting economic legislation that encourages investment and commerce.

The country offers foreign investors an array of incentives and has a competitive investment environment, especially in terms of the presence of industrial zones with modern advanced infrastructure, as well as an efficient road network and large ports and airports.

These facts were confirmed by the Indian businessman, Radwan Sagan, Founder and CEO of the Danube Group, which is in the Jebel Ali Free Zone in Dubai, in an interview with the Emirates news Agency (WAM).

During the interview, Sagan said that the UAE’s investment environment is unique, as it offers investors attractive incentives and promising investment opportunities in all sectors.

He also pointed out that he established the Danube Group in 1993, which currently operates in five sectors, which are constructions, real estate, interior design, furniture, retail, manufacturing, and food and beverage, with over 3,600 employees.

The UAE has a modern and advanced infrastructure, high-quality road and electricity networks, airports and ports, in addition to many free zones in all emirates, he added, noting that the logistical services provided by the country attract foreign investment.

The UAE’s infrastructure is also a factor in the development of world-class medical centres, IT complexes, technology centres, and modern business centres for leading business establishments, Sagan further added, highlighting the fact that the UAE has the largest shopping malls in the middle East, making the lives of foreign investors easier.

He then expressed his gratitude to the UAE’s leadership and lauded its support for foreign investors while commending the latest amendments to the Federal law regulating commercial businesses in the country, especially in terms of allowing foreign investors to own businesses in the country and cancelling a clause stipulating that foreign companies are required to have Emirati agents.

Sagan is one of the first foreign investors who received a golden residency visa.