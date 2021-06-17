UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Provides Incentives, Drafts Economic Legislation That Encourages Investment: Danube Group CEO

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 05:45 PM

UAE provides incentives, drafts economic legislation that encourages investment: Danube Group CEO

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jun, 2021) The UAE is a leading country in terms of providing incentives and drafting economic legislation that encourages investment and commerce.

The country offers foreign investors an array of incentives and has a competitive investment environment, especially in terms of the presence of industrial zones with modern advanced infrastructure, as well as an efficient road network and large ports and airports.

These facts were confirmed by the Indian businessman, Radwan Sagan, Founder and CEO of the Danube Group, which is in the Jebel Ali Free Zone in Dubai, in an interview with the Emirates news Agency (WAM).

During the interview, Sagan said that the UAE’s investment environment is unique, as it offers investors attractive incentives and promising investment opportunities in all sectors.

He also pointed out that he established the Danube Group in 1993, which currently operates in five sectors, which are constructions, real estate, interior design, furniture, retail, manufacturing, and food and beverage, with over 3,600 employees.

The UAE has a modern and advanced infrastructure, high-quality road and electricity networks, airports and ports, in addition to many free zones in all emirates, he added, noting that the logistical services provided by the country attract foreign investment.

The UAE’s infrastructure is also a factor in the development of world-class medical centres, IT complexes, technology centres, and modern business centres for leading business establishments, Sagan further added, highlighting the fact that the UAE has the largest shopping malls in the middle East, making the lives of foreign investors easier.

He then expressed his gratitude to the UAE’s leadership and lauded its support for foreign investors while commending the latest amendments to the Federal law regulating commercial businesses in the country, especially in terms of allowing foreign investors to own businesses in the country and cancelling a clause stipulating that foreign companies are required to have Emirati agents.

Sagan is one of the first foreign investors who received a golden residency visa.

Related Topics

India Technology Electricity Business UAE Dubai Road Middle East Visa Gold Commerce All

Recent Stories

‘Democracy is under attack,’ says Sherry Rehma ..

14 minutes ago

TECNO puts all competitors to dust with the except ..

33 minutes ago

113,513 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

36 minutes ago

Sharjah selected as Guest of Honour at Bologna Chi ..

51 minutes ago

TBHF to convene founders of refugee-focused NGOs p ..

51 minutes ago

AED5 billion of weeklong real estate transactions ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.