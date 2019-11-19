H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, GWU, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, FDF, is keen to care for children wherever they are and provide them with world-class services, Noura Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the GWU, has stated

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Nov, 2019) H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, GWU, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, FDF, is keen to care for children wherever they are and provide them with world-class services, Noura Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the GWU, has stated.

In her speech marking World Children's Day, Al Suwaidi said that the day is an opportunity to express interest in children and launch programmes that will enable them to participate in the country’s development.

World Children’s Day was first established in 1954 as Universal Children's Day and is celebrated on 20th November each year to promote international togetherness, awareness among children worldwide, and improving children's welfare.

Sheikha Fatima cares about everything related to the upbringing of children and providing them with the necessary support while affirming the importance of launching special programmes that will train them to deal with the present and future, from preventing bullying in schools to honouring the winners of the Council's bullying prevention programme, she added.

Sheikha Fatima launched the "Sheikha Fatima Award for Motherhood and Childhood" last year, which has become an international award for children and succeeded in attracting many participants.

The award aims to honor international figures for their distinguished achievements for the welfare and wellbeing of mothers and children.

Reem Abdullah Al Falasi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, said that the UAE has a clear track record in taking the initiative and protecting and caring for women, children and adolescents in areas in need, without discrimination.

She also pointed out that the Council has implemented several initiatives and programmes that benefit children, most notably the establishment of a nine-member Advisory Council for Children this year. The Council has held three meetings that highlighted the work of the Children's Advisory Council, which is a key platform for expressing the views and demands of children and shaping their future, she added.

Al Falasi stated that the Council is following, with interest, the international initiative, titled, "Every Woman and Every Child," launched by the former Secretary-General of the United Nations, to address the major health challenges facing women, children and adolescents around the world, as well as the implementation of the "Global Strategy for Women's, Children's and Adolescent's Health 2016-2030." The strategy is represented in the "National Strategy for Childhood 2017-2021" prepared by the UAE.

Al Falasi stressed that the Council will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the signing of the Convention on the Rights of the Child with its partners, adding that it will aim to partner with the GWU, the United Nations Children's Fund, UNICEF, and many national ministries and institutions to hold seminars and workshops related to children.

Sheikha Fatima supports children and their right to treatment, and established field hospitals for them and launched a treatment campaign for one million children, she said in conclusion.