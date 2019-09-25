UAE provides medicines to hospital in Abyan, Yemen

ABYAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Sep, 2019) The UAE - represented by its humanitarian arm, the Emirates Red Crescent - provided medicines and medical supplies to Al Razi Hospital in Abyan, as part of its humanitarian efforts in Yemen’s liberated governorates.

While receiving the shipment, Dr.

Mohammed Al Sharafi, Deputy Director of Al Razi Hospital, praised the support of the UAE and the ERC, which launched many projects in the governorate in the areas of rescue and medical supplies.

The shipment of medicines will help the hospital provide health services in Zanzibar and Khanfar, he added, while thanking the UAE for supporting the Yemeni people.